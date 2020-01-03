Martin Rapaport to Speak at Israel’s International Diamond Week

Ramat Gan, Israel—Martin Rapaport, publisher of Rapaport Magazine and the Rapaport Diamond Report, will return to Israel’s International Diamond Week next month as a featured speaker.

Rapaport’s talk at the conference last year drew “an overflowing audience and was very well received,” said organizers in a press release announcing the news.

This year’s talk, titled “Israel’s Diamond Trade – Turning Challenges into Opportunities,” will focus on disruptors to the global diamond industry and their impact on the Israeli diamond trade.

He will highlight opportunities for Israel’s diamond trade to add value and build a sustainable future.

The U.S.-born Rapaport currently resides in Jerusalem, Israel.

His diamond career began in 1975 as an apprentice diamond cleaver in Antwerp.

In 1978, he established the Rapaport Diamond Report, a source of diamond price and market information. He founded the RapNet electronic diamond trading network in 1996.

“The talk by Martin Rapaport, a respected industry expert, will certainly add value for participants,” said IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, he added.

The boutique show, created with diamond buyers in mind, will take place Feb. 10 to 12 on the trading floor of the Israel Diamond Exchange.

The talks will be held on the floor of the exhibition at the end of the trading day.