Phillip Gavriel Shows New Spring Collection at Vicenzaoro

Vicenza, Italy—At the Vicenzaoro jewelry trade show, Phillip Gavriel is debuting a new look.

Showing its spring 2020 collections, the fine jewelry brand has released a sleek digital campaign to kick off the 2020s.

It provides a more modern look than marketing efforts past, the company said in a press release, aligning with “a more realistic understanding of our core customer.”

The campaign was shot in New York, but inspired by a Milanese aesthetic.

Designer Phillip Gabriel Maroof describes the images as “an homage to Milan and designers like Giorgio Armani, who paved the way for the modern elegance of American fashion today.”

The spring 2020 range predominantly features additions to core Phillip Gavriel collections including “Popcorn” and “Italian Cable.”



Pictured are sterling silver and gemstone rings from the Popcorn collection.

Crafted chiefly in sterling silver and 14-karat gold, the spring ranges are heavy on bold cuffs and stacking rings and pendants, with occasional sparkling accents courtesy of diamonds and colored gemstones like blue topaz, rhodolite, peridot, citrine and amethyst.

The newness begins retailing at $120, with the majority priced under $1,000.

Owned by American manufacturer Royal Chain, Phillip Gavriel has a quick turnaround time for orders. Pre-orders for the spring collection will be fulfilled on or around Jan. 27, according to its website.

Vicenzaoro wraps up Wednesday in Vicenza, Italy.