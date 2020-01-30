MJSA Expo Returns to School Jewelers

New York—The MJSA Expo is returning to the Javits Center in New York City this March.
Held concurrently with JA New York from March 15 to 17, the trade show highlights jewelry-making tools, technologies, supplies and services.
A two-day educational program is also on the agenda, with topics ranging from how to adapt to the up-and-coming trends to changes to the Federal Trade Commission’s karat gold threshold.
The MJSA Council of Custom Jewelers is expected to host forums to address challenges faced by custom jewelers, particularly pricing and client communication.
The “At the Bench Live” demos will return to the show, alongside the debut of the new MJSA Press book titled, “At the Bench Vol. 2: Tips, Techniques, and Step-by-Step Projects for Jewelers of All Skill Levels.”
A new Smart Circle section can be found on the show floor, where attendees can speak with industry experts and consultants, including Andrea Hill, Marlene Richey and Marylouise Sirignano Lugosch.
Richey will host a “Critique My Line” session for designers alongside brand strategist Helena Krodel.
Meanwhile, Matthew Perosi and George Blair of the Sapphire Collaborative will share their expertise in photography and digital media in the section, and Miya Owens of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee will be available to answer legislative and regulatory questions.
A few highlighted sessions from the two-day seminar schedule are below.
Sunday, March 15
Achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals through Jewelry
11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Hall
Susan Wheeler, a Chicago-based jewelry designer and the founder and CEO of the Chicago Responsible Jewelry Conference, will talk about her steps toward fulfilling the United Nations’ 17 sustainable goals, which range from “no poverty” to “zero hunger.” Wheeler will discuss how she built a responsible supply chain for gold, gemstones, pearls and diamonds.
On the Ground Floor: How to Identify Trends Early
4 to 5:30 p.m., Community Hall
The presentation, hosted by consultant Marlene Richey, will guide attendees on how to tell the difference between a long-term trend and a passing fad. Richey will discuss how to spot trends in the social, technological, political, economic and artistic worlds and translate that into insight on how consumers purchase jewelry.
Monday, March 16
How Low Can It Go? What the FTC’s New Gold Karat Guidelines Mean
1 to 2:30 p.m., Community Hall
This panel discussion dives into what the FTC’s new gold karat guidelines mean for the industry, how it will alter consumers’ perception of gold, and more. Moderated by Andrea Hill of Hill Management Group, the panelists include Mark Hanna of Richline Group, Sara Yood of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, and Michael Akkaoui of Tanury Industries.
MJSA’s At the Bench Live: Finish Line: Creating Cool Textures
2 to 3:30 p.m., Main Stage
This live demo will feature designers giving texture to their pieces, whether it be hammered, scratched, or other methods. Presented by Lee Krombholz of Kromholz Jewelers, the demo will show attendees how to add a little extra to a piece using basic tools and techniques.
For more information or to see the full schedules, visit the MJSA Expo website or call 1-800-444-MJSA (6572).
