5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Too busy last week to keep up with the news?
We’ve got you covered with these five popular headlines from NationalJeweler.com.
1. US Trade Shows Push On Amid Coronavirus Fears
The upcoming jewelry trade shows in New York, as well as those set to take place during Las Vegas Market Week, will all go on as scheduled. Read Associate Editor Lenore Fedow’s roundup.
2. Bob Lynn, the ‘Magician Jeweler,’ Dies at 68
The longtime American Gem Society jeweler owned Lynn’s Jewelry Studio in Ventura, California.
3. Pandora Trims Workforce Again Amid Reorganization
The jeweler has a multi-step strategy to get back on track, including increased investments in tech and improvements to its retail presence.
4. Alex Woo’s New Collection Is Perfect for Women’s History Month
It features words like “feminist” and “survivor.”
5. Another TN Jewelry Store Targeted in Rooftop Burglary
This one happened at a jewelry store in Collierville, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb.
