Plumb Club Taking Guests to See an Englishman in Las Vegas
Norwalk, Conn.—Guests of the Plumb Club will have a unique opportunity at the upcoming JCK Las Vegas jewelry trade show.
According to an email sent Monday, they will have special access to Sting’s new Las Vegas show.
“Sting: My Songs,” the Las Vegas residency of the seven-time Grammy Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter, opens at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May.
At the show, Sting will perform hits from his days with The Police, like “Roxanne” and “Every Breath You Take,” as well as his songs from his solo career.
The show gets its title from the album of the same name, released last May and featuring many of Sting’s most popular songs remixed and re-recorded.
Guests of The Plumb Club will get to see “Sting: My Songs” on Wednesday, June 3 following a private pre-concert reception.
The event is by invitation only. Those interested in attending can contact their Plumb Club suppliers.
It’s one of several experiences hosted by The Plumb Club as part of its pavilion during the JCK Las Vegas show, slated for June 2-5 at Sands Expo and the Venetian.
