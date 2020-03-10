National Jeweler

Plumb Club Taking Guests to See an Englishman in Las Vegas

Norwalk, Conn.—Guests of the Plumb Club will have a unique opportunity at the upcoming JCK Las Vegas jewelry trade show.

According to an email sent Monday, they will have special access to Sting’s new Las Vegas show.

“Sting: My Songs,” the Las Vegas residency of the seven-time Grammy Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter, opens at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May.

At the show, Sting will perform hits from his days with The Police, like “Roxanne” and “Every Breath You Take,” as well as his songs from his solo career.

The show gets its title from the album of the same name, released last May and featuring many of Sting’s most popular songs remixed and re-recorded.

Guests of The Plumb Club will get to see “Sting: My Songs” on Wednesday, June 3 following a private pre-concert reception.

The event is by invitation only. Those interested in attending can contact their Plumb Club suppliers.

It’s one of several experiences hosted by The Plumb Club as part of its pavilion during the JCK Las Vegas show, slated for June 2-5 at Sands Expo and the Venetian.



TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy