MJSA Expo Sets Rescheduled Fall Dates
New York—MJSA has announced the new dates for its Expo event, postponed from early March due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The MJSA Expo will now be held on Sunday, Oct. 25 and Monday, Oct. 26—cutting the event from the usual three days down to two—in Hall D of the Javits Center, co-locating with the JA New York Fall jewelry trade show.
“We were able to retain the same hall, which will ensure a minimum of disruption for our exhibitors and make for an easier transition,” said David W. Cochran, president/CEO of MJSA.
MJSA decided to postpone its 2020 Expo event after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in early March as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state grew.
It originally was slated to run March 15-17, along with the JA New York Spring show; show management of the latter announced its decision to cancel shortly after MJSA made its announcement.
“Face-to-face conversations will always be a critical part of the sales process, and Expo has long played an important role in facilitating such connections,” Cochran said. “Our goal is to expand the ‘Expo experience’ through multiple channels, so buyers and sellers can connect throughout the year.”
For more information, visit MJSA.org.
For information about JA New York Fall, slated for Oct. 25 to 27, visit JA-NewYork.com.
Meanwhile, MJSA said it is exploring online options such as webcasts, podcasts and videos that will allow its Expo exhibitors to promote and educate buyers about their products.
