JCK Las Vegas, Luxury 2020 Jewelry Trade Shows Postponed
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Norwalk, Conn.—Reed Expositions said it is postponing the 2020 JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry trade shows, pushing them back to later in the year amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
In an announcement sent out Tuesday evening, the company said it will share specifics about the new dates as soon as possible, noting it “expects to be able to do so shortly.”
JCK Las Vegas was scheduled for June 2 to 5 and Luxury for May 31 to June 5, both at the Sands Expo and the Venetian.
“We are grateful to our customers for all their support and constructive input during this challenging period,” Reed Expositions said in its statement.
“JCK is privileged to be one of your most anticipated jewelry buying experiences of the year, and we look forward to bringing the industry together again and creating a memorable event later in the year when it is safe to do so.”
For more information about the postponement, airline change fee waivers and more, visit LasVegas.JCKOnline.com.
Emerald Expositions, operator of Couture and the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show, also provided a brief email update Tuesday.
Gannon Brousseau, Couture show director and Emerald executive vice president, said in a statement: “We are evaluating all of our possibilities, having conversations with as many of our designer, brand and retail partners as possible, and working with the Wynn and each of our loyal vendors to determine all of our available options.”
He added they will release more details as soon as they have them.
“It goes without saying that the health, safety and well-being of each member of this incredible community, and that of our team, are of the utmost importance to us,” he said. “Whatever decision we make will be done with your well-being, as well as the vitality of this industry, in mind.”
The Las Vegas shows are just the latest in a long line of industry events that have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus as nonessential businesses in the United States and globally shut down, and health officials warn against large gatherings of people.
The show formerly known as SIHH isn’t happening this year, and neither is Baselworld, which has been rescheduled for January 2021.
And earlier this week, the American Gem Society decided to cancel Conclave, which was scheduled for April 27 to 29 in Denver.
In an announcement sent out Tuesday evening, the company said it will share specifics about the new dates as soon as possible, noting it “expects to be able to do so shortly.”
JCK Las Vegas was scheduled for June 2 to 5 and Luxury for May 31 to June 5, both at the Sands Expo and the Venetian.
“We are grateful to our customers for all their support and constructive input during this challenging period,” Reed Expositions said in its statement.
“JCK is privileged to be one of your most anticipated jewelry buying experiences of the year, and we look forward to bringing the industry together again and creating a memorable event later in the year when it is safe to do so.”
For more information about the postponement, airline change fee waivers and more, visit LasVegas.JCKOnline.com.
Emerald Expositions, operator of Couture and the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show, also provided a brief email update Tuesday.
Gannon Brousseau, Couture show director and Emerald executive vice president, said in a statement: “We are evaluating all of our possibilities, having conversations with as many of our designer, brand and retail partners as possible, and working with the Wynn and each of our loyal vendors to determine all of our available options.”
He added they will release more details as soon as they have them.
“It goes without saying that the health, safety and well-being of each member of this incredible community, and that of our team, are of the utmost importance to us,” he said. “Whatever decision we make will be done with your well-being, as well as the vitality of this industry, in mind.”
The Las Vegas shows are just the latest in a long line of industry events that have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus as nonessential businesses in the United States and globally shut down, and health officials warn against large gatherings of people.
The show formerly known as SIHH isn’t happening this year, and neither is Baselworld, which has been rescheduled for January 2021.
And earlier this week, the American Gem Society decided to cancel Conclave, which was scheduled for April 27 to 29 in Denver.
Get the Daily News >