JCK Las Vegas, Luxury Cancelled for 2020
Norwalk, Conn.—A month after it announced plans to postpone JCK Las Vegas and Luxury due to the spread of COVID-19, Reed Exhibitions has cancelled both shows for 2020.
The next editions of the jewelry trade shows will take place in June 2021 at the Venetian Resort & Sands Expo in Las Vegas, a decision the show organizer said it reached after “careful consideration and with sensitivity to the concerns and feedback from the jewelry community.”
Reed Jewelry Group will instead host a JCK Virtual 2020 event this summer, offering opportunities for networking, merchandising and education.
Reed also said it will give all JCK exhibitors the chance to exhibit at sister show JIS October, slated for Oct. 13-16 in Miami.
“This decision was made in response to the unprecedented challenges faced by JCK’s jewelry community. We know this decision impacts the entire industry and it was not made lightly,” said Sarin Bachmann, group vice president for JCK and Luxury.
“The show has always been more than just a show floor; it’s a platform that brings our entire industry together and reflects its exceptional strength, creativity and diversity.”
The shows join Couture, AGTA GemFair and the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show in cancelling their Vegas events this year, just a handful of the myriad events worldwide that have been called off, taken online or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Still happening in Vegas this year, as of now, is the Continental Buying Group/Preferred Jewelers International show, which is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Caesars Palace.
Dates for JCK Las Vegas and Luxury 2021 have yet to be announced.
Still happening in Vegas this year, as of now, is the Continental Buying Group/Preferred Jewelers International show, which is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Caesars Palace.
Dates for JCK Las Vegas and Luxury 2021 have yet to be announced.
