Istanbul Jewelry Show Postpones Spring Edition to 2021

Istanbul, Turkey—The March edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show has been postponed until 2021, but the October show is set to go on as scheduled.

First rescheduled for June, the spring edition has been pushed back again until March 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

The show will be held March 25-28 at the CNR Expo, Istanbul Fair Center.

“In light of the recent global developments around the COVID-19 virus, our top priority is the health and safety of everyone involved in the Istanbul Jewelry Show; our employees, partners, customers and exhibitors,” said organizers in a letter on the show’s website.

The announcement follows the decision of the Republic of Turkey’s Ministry of Trade to postpone all events until July 1, as well as consultation with industry stakeholders, said organizers.

The October edition of the show will be held October 8-11 at the CNR Expo, Istanbul Fair Center.

For more information, visit the Istanbul Jewelry Show’s website.