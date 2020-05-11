National Jeweler

Melee Postpones August Jewelry Trade Show

By Brecken Branstrator
Jewelry trade show Melee is held twice annually at prime market time, just ahead of New York Fashion Week, at the High Line Hotel in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. (Image courtesy of Melee)
New York—Biannual jewelry trade show Melee The Show has announced it is postponing its August event due to the novel coronavirus.

The next edition will happen Oct. 19-20 at the High Line Hotel in New York City.

In an email Friday, organizers of the designer-run jewelry trade show said they would closely monitor government guidance as it pertains to the safety and security of the new October dates, alerting exhibitors and attendees to any potential changes as early as possible.

“We are committed to making decisions that are in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our community of designers and buyers,” they wrote.

Designers Lauren Wolf and Rebecca Overmann founded Melee the Show in 2017 as a curated alternative to larger trade shows like NY Now.

Held right before New York Fashion Week, its latest edition hosted 61 exhibitors like Anthony Lent, Brooke Gregson, Sia Taylor and Wwake.

While many of the industry’s trade shows have been cancelled due to the pandemic, Melee joins several postponed until fall, including the Atlanta Jewelry Show moving its event from August to October and the Continental Buying Group rescheduling its June Las Vegas event for September.



