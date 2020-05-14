2 More Organizations Make Changes to 2020 Schedule
New York—Two more jewelry industry events have adjusted their 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IJO announced the decision to cancel its trade show scheduled for July 24 to 28 in Baltimore, marking the first time in its 48-year history it’s had to do so.
The organization confirmed it will not reschedule for this year. Its next event will be held from Feb. 26 to March 2 in Orlando.
“There were many factors to consider in making this decision. Will the convention center still be a hospital? Will the airlines be up and running on a normal schedule? Will our attendees be ready to gather in large numbers?” IJO President and CEO Jeff Roberts said.
“We put a great deal of thought into this, and it’s the first time we’ve ever had to cancel.”
Meanwhile, MJSA has rescheduled its Expo event from this fall to March.
The MJSA Expo originally was slated to run from March 15 to 17 of this year in New York City, aligning it with the JA New York Spring show, before being postponed amid the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers said due to the uncertainty that remains, they thought moving it back to March 2021 would provide “needed time and clarity” for businesses to ramp up and better ensure a successful show.
Dates for the 2021 event will be announced in the coming weeks.
“With every decision regarding Expo, our primary concern has been the health and well-being of exhibitors and attendees,” MJSA and President David W. Cochran said.
“We also want to ensure that buyers have unrestricted access to Expo, since so many jewelry businesses rely on our show for their jewelry-making supplies and services. After facing a pandemic of historic proportions, both the city and the entire industry require time to gain their strength, and we felt delaying Expo by a few more months would provide that.”
