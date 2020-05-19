JA New York Cancels August Show

New York—JA New York has canceled its August trade show, joining a number of industry events changing plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Show Director Drew Lawsky said organizers are “deeply disappointed,” citing health and safety concerns as the reason for the cancellation.

“Given the current state of uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, as well as ongoing concerns surrounding travel and utilizing public transportation in the coming months, we recognize that August is simply too soon to collectively gather in large groups,” said Lawsky in an announcement.

RELATED CONTENT: 2 More Organizations Make Changes to 2020 Schedule

For now, the JA New York fall show will go on as scheduled at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Oct. 25 to 27.

The Javits Center will implement sterilization measures throughout its facility in-line with guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control “well in advance of our event,” said Lawsky.

Last year, JA New York moved its summer show dates from July to August to coincide with home, lifestyle, handmade goods and gift show NY Now.

NY Now is also nixing its August show, postponing the event to Oct. 18-20.