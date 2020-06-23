Hong Kong Jewelry Shows Postponed to 2021

New York—The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will not hold its two jewelry trade shows this year as coronavirus-related restrictions are extended.

Initially scheduled for March, the shows were moved to May, then to August, and now will be held in March 2021, according to a company announcement.

The postponement follows a decision by the Hong Kong government to extend travel restrictions until Sept.18.

Hong Kong’s current policy denies entry to non-Hong Kong residents arriving from any location other than mainland China, Macau or Taiwan.

The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl show will be held March 1 to 5 at AsiaWorld-Expo.

The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show is scheduled for March 3 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The council said it is “consulting with the industry to explore other viable promotional options to help companies seize business opportunities during this challenging time.”

HKTDC held a virtual expo in April, connecting buyers to pre-vetted suppliers via an online platform.

The two shows join JCK Las Vegas and a slew of other industry events that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit HKTDC’s website, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call HKTDC’s Hong Kong office at 852-1830-668.