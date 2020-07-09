September Hong Kong Jewelry Show Pushed Back to November

Hong Kong—The September Hong Kong gem and jewelry trade show has been pushed to November due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to show organizer Informa Markets, Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong (formerly the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair) is now slated for Nov. 9 to 13 and will be held in one venue—AsiaWorld-Expo—instead of the usual two.

The event was previously planned so the loose materials exhibition would be held from Sept. 13 to 17 at AsiaWorld-Expo, while the exhibition comprised of finished jewelry and related products from Sept. 15 to 19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

(These are different from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s shows—the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show—both of which have been postponed until March 2021.)

Hong Kong’s current travel restrictions, which deny entry to non-Hong Kong residents arriving from any location other than mainland China, Macau or Taiwan, are in place through Sept. 18.

“After careful consideration and a thorough review of all factors impacting JGW in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to organize a more compact fair in one venue this November,” David Bondi, senior vice president, Asia at Informa Markets, said in a statement.

“This rescheduling was reached with the well-being of our exhibitors, visitors, partners and colleagues as our top priority.”

Informa said it’s a one-time adjustment to the schedule, largely due to industry requests for a trading event enabling orders before the end of the year.

The show will resume its regular September schedule in 2021, timed so buyers can make purchases before the holiday season.

Exhibitor contracts and payments made for this year’s JGW will carry over to the revised dates, Informa Markets said, adding exhibitors who don’t want to be a part of the November show can roll payments over to next year’s event.

Regarding its decision to postpone but keep the event this year, Informa said, “We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance of pushing through with JGW this year to provide industry stakeholders the chance to capture orders from potential customers.

“We recognize that the spate of show cancellations and postponements in the first half of the year makes the JGW sourcing experience more important than ever for our community. It is the last global sourcing event on the jewelry trade show calendar this year, with the heaviest peak selling season just around the corner.”

The show will follow strict healthy and safety guidelines, Informa added.

The JNA Awards, an important part of the September trade show’s schedule, also will push its awards ceremony and gala back to November to coincide with the new JGW dates.

Show organizers are also planning a digital event to be launched later this year, which is designed to “meet the unique needs of the jewelry industry and enhance the exhibitor discovery experience of its physical shows.”

Details about the virtual event will be released in coming weeks.

Additionally, following the postponement of the Jewellery & Gem Asia Hong Kong trade show (formerly the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair), Informa has decided it will not hold the next event until June 2021.

The decision comes in response to requests and feedback from exhibitors and industry partners, Informa said. A survey conducted in early June indicated more than 80 percent of exhibitors chose June 2021 as the preferred date for the next edition.