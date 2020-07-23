Here’s What to Expect at the Virtual JCK Show
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Norwalk, Conn.—Registration is now open for the online-only JCK jewelry trade show slated for mid-August.
Reed Exhibitions, organizer of JCK Las Vegas and Luxury, moved the shows online after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all the Las Vegas jewelry shows this year.
“This is a year of transition, and when we couldn’t hold our Las Vegas shows, JCK Events was focused on providing a platform that gave our international jewelry community a unified week to meet and safely reconnect, reset and network,” said Sarin Bachmann, group vice president at Reed Jewelry Group.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 11-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, with an invitation-only event, The Luxury Experience, slated for Aug. 10.
Registration is free for qualified jewelry buyers and professionals.
The platform will be available 24/7 for attendees to browse through products as well as schedule and hold appointments.
Each exhibitor will have a virtual showroom to display their products with the option to host in-platform video appointments.
All JCK Las Vegas and Luxury 2020 exhibitors have free access to the showroom if they are participating in next year’s JCK Las Vegas shows and have paid at least 20 percent of the total fee.
As they are at the physical JCK Las Vegas show, exhibitors will be categorized into different neighborhoods, albeit virtual ones.
Attendees can search through exhibitors in the directory and request meetings with new and existing vendors, though purchases can’t be made through the platform.
Custom product recommendations and company matchmaking are available to connect attendees with brands and designers in addition to networking events.
Both attendees and exhibitors will have their own personal dashboards to keep track of appointments and meetings and connect using the messaging and chat features.
The JCK Talks education program will include keynotes, webinars, product demos, and a spotlight on trends.
More information about the schedule and programming will be available in the coming weeks.
And for attendees who are missing the real-life show experience, JCK Events has opened an online merchandise shop.
The store sells T-shirts, tote bags, notebooks, face masks, JCK-branded Vans and more.
Get the Daily News >