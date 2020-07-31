There Are 2 More Changes to the Global Jewelry Event Calendar

New York—Two more changes have been made to the international jewelry event schedule this fall due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, organizers said despite Thailand having no new coronaviruses cases in over a month, “the health and safety of industry stakeholders are always the priority.”

The event now will be held from Feb. 23 to 27, 2021, with the existing theme of “Thailand’s Magic Hands: The Spirit of Jewelry Making.”

“We believe new opportunities will emerge and the business will thrive when all industry players meet again,” the organizers said.

Meanwhile, DITP is working with its partners to develop “BGJF Special Edition—On Ground to Online Exhibition,” a digital event to be held from Nov. 2 to 4 to virtually connect the community’s exhibitors and buyers.

Gemexpo SA also has decided to change the dates of the upcoming GemGenève gem and jewelry trade show. It will now be held from Nov. 1 to 4.

The event originally was slated for Nov. 5 to 8 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, but was moved up four days in an effort to make it more feasible for buyers and exhibitors to attend and travel between it and the recently rescheduled Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong if travel restrictions ease.

“I’m convinced that now is the time to turn to more human values. We will not be able to go through this challenging period without solidarity and respect,” Ronny Totah, co-founder of GemGenève, said about the date change.

The pandemic continues to force changes to fall events.

In lieu of its regularly scheduled September jewelry trade show, Vicenzaoro will hold a three-day summit called VOICE, while the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council has moved its India International Jewellery Show Premiere trade show back from August to January 2021.

CIBJO also postponed its Congress event this year. Originally slated for Oct. 5 to 7 in Dubai, it has been pushed back to 2021.

The inaugural Africa Gem Exhibition and Conference—designed to bring together a range of stakeholders from various African governments, miners, civil society, associations and academics—has also been postponed until next year.