JIS Cancels Miami, San Diego Jewelry Trade Shows
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Norwalk, Conn.—Jewelers International Showcase has canceled its trade shows for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Miami Beach show was scheduled to take place in October at the Miami Beach Convention Center, but the center was converted into a medical facility to provide additional space for local hospitals.
It’s unclear when it will be converted back into a convention center, JIS said.
The San Diego Convention Center, where JIS was going to hold its November show, also has been converted into a temporary medical space and will remain so through the end of November, leading JIS to cancel that show as well.
Organizers reviewed other place and date options but, ultimately, decided to cancel and are instead developing a virtual trade show, following in the footsteps of AGS Conclave and the JCK Las Vegas shows.
More details on the virtual shows will be available at a later date.
“Despite a strong and consistent desire for the show to take place from both retailers and exhibitors plus the development of a comprehensive plan that focuses on the safety of everybody planning to attend in person, it is clear that moving forward with the JIS in-person events simply are not possible this year,” JIS Industry Vice President Jordan Tuchband said.
The 2021 shows in Miami Beach and San Diego, as well as JIS March, remain on schedule.
For more information on the shows, visit the JIS website.
The Miami Beach show was scheduled to take place in October at the Miami Beach Convention Center, but the center was converted into a medical facility to provide additional space for local hospitals.
It’s unclear when it will be converted back into a convention center, JIS said.
The San Diego Convention Center, where JIS was going to hold its November show, also has been converted into a temporary medical space and will remain so through the end of November, leading JIS to cancel that show as well.
Organizers reviewed other place and date options but, ultimately, decided to cancel and are instead developing a virtual trade show, following in the footsteps of AGS Conclave and the JCK Las Vegas shows.
More details on the virtual shows will be available at a later date.
“Despite a strong and consistent desire for the show to take place from both retailers and exhibitors plus the development of a comprehensive plan that focuses on the safety of everybody planning to attend in person, it is clear that moving forward with the JIS in-person events simply are not possible this year,” JIS Industry Vice President Jordan Tuchband said.
The 2021 shows in Miami Beach and San Diego, as well as JIS March, remain on schedule.
For more information on the shows, visit the JIS website.
Get the Daily News >