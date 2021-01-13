The Atlanta Jewelry Show Will Go On This Spring
Atlanta—The Atlanta Jewelry Show is on for this spring.
The spring edition of the jewelry trade show, dubbed the SoHo Experience, short for “Southern hospitality,” is scheduled for March 6 to 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The education portion of the event, the ConnectED Pre-Show Conference, will be held Friday, March 5.
The in-person October event went well, said Libby Brown, executive director of show organizer Southern Jewelry Travelers Association.
“We have learned so much during these extraordinary times. Adaptation has been the keyword of the past year, and the need for face-to-face business is strong, especially in the jewelry industry.”
For the first time, the Retail Jewelers Organization will have a spot on the show floor in Atlanta.
“We have worked tirelessly, in conjunction with our respective boards, to find a solution to bring our organizations together for a safe and exciting event,” RJO CEO Sarah Streb said in a press release.
“Now more than ever it is time to work together, think outside of the box and find collaborations that serve the industry as a whole.”
For the show to go on, organizers will implement health and safety measures, including daily health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry, and a mandatory mask rule and enforcement.
Signage and floor stickers will direct attendees where to go during the check-in process and floor plans and seating have been rearranged to allow for social distancing.
Complimentary personal protective equipment will be supplied to all attendees and visitors.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, said organizers.
For more information or to register, visit the AJS website.
