MJSA Expo Returns to NYC This Summer
New York—The MJSA Expo is returning to the Javits Center in New York City this August.
The trade show will run concurrently with the JA New York show from Aug. 8-10.
“We’ve heard from many exhibitors and attendees asking when Expo would return, and we wanted to make sure it could do so in a way that provides the best experience for everyone,” said David W. Cochran, MJSA president and CEO, in a press release announcing the show.
Originally scheduled for March 2020, the show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the show will take place in a new location, Hall E, which offers better lighting and more space to allow for social distancing.
The venue has invested in additional safety and sanitizing measures as part of its multimillion-dollar expansion, Cochran said.
The August show will also offer a hybrid education program, webcasting several of its in-person seminars.
“Because of the pandemic, we now have more experience with online education, and we’ll combine the best of both live and digital events to extend our reach and inform the industry,” he said.
MJSA will also continue to offer its Expo Online series, hosting webinars and other virtual complements in addition to its in-person show.
For more information about the show, including a list of exhibitors, visit the MJSA Expo website.
