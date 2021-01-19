NAJA Takes 55th Ace It Conference Virtual

Rego Park, N.Y.—The National Association of Jewelry Appraisers has released the details of its annual conference, which will be held digitally for the first time this month.

The NAJA Ace It Conference is usually held during the Tucson gem shows. This year’s conference, the 55th edition, will be a virtual event held Jan. 30-31 from 12-4 p.m. EST each day, providing gem and jewelry appraisers the chance to learn about various important topics.

The first day will feature four sessions, starting with gemologist and expert Clare Blatherwick, who will discuss the current state of the global jewelry market.

The day will also feature sessions from Columbia Gem House’s Eric Braunwart, on “Value Considerations for Traceable, ‘Responsibility Sourced’ Gemstones and Jewelry”: Jill Burgum of Heritage Auctions and Stuart Robertson of Gemworld International on “Comps: Navigating the Sea of Conflicting Evidence”; and Eiseman Jewels’ Michael Johnson on “Important American Jewelers; Story, Style, and Stamp.”

The second day will have conversations about “Melee: The Devil (Or Delight) In the Detail’ by Charles Evans of Remarkable Rocks and “The Basics of Antique Jewelry Forensics” from expert authenticator Nicholle Mogavero of JewelryNerd.net.

These will follow with Roland Schluessel of Pillar & Stone speaking about “Trends and Pricing Considerations of Spinel, Tourmaline, Aquamarine and Garnet” and finish with AGL’s Christopher Smith talking about the “Anatomy of a Lab Report.”

“Historically, the NAJA winter conferences have taken place in Tucson, but unfortunately that is not prudent this year,” NAJA Executive Director Gail Brett Levine said. “However, NAJA is delighted to offer members of the international appraisal community this excellent, Tucson caliber educational event in the comfort of your home or office.”

Registration is $75 for one day or $150 for both days for NAJA members, and $150 for one day or $250 for both days for non-members.

For more information or to register, visit NAJAppraisers.com/T21Conference.pdf.