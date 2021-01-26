HourUniverse Eyeing Mid-June for Basel Show
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Basel—Organizers of the show formerly known as Baselworld are postponing their live 2021 event until June at the earliest due to the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19.
HourUniverse originally was slated to take place April 8-12 at Messe Basel, parallel to Watches & Wonders in Geneva.
In a letter to exhibitors that show organizers shared with National Jeweler Monday, MCH Group said while it remains committed to holding a live show in Basel this year, it has opted to postpone HourUniverse “by a few months.”
“Currently we are targeting mid-June as the earliest possible date, but we will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and assess all alternatives, potentially even later in the year, should the hosting conditions warrant further changes,” the letter states.
MCH Group also noted a “clearly stated wish for a major gathering” in the watch and jewelry industry, echoing what Reed Jewelry Group said in announcing the postponement of JCK Las Vegas—the industry is eager to get back together in person.
The last Baselworld show took place in 2019. The 2020 show originally was scheduled for April 30-May 5 but was canceled because of the pandemic.
The long-standing trade fair later crumbled under the weight of an already deteriorating relationship with exhibitors, as five key brands—Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Chanel and Chopard—pulled out and opted to create their own show. (There has been no formal announcement regarding when, how, or if this new show will happen in 2021.)
The postponement of Baselworld’s replacement, HourUniverse, comes two months after Watches & Wonders Geneva (formerly SIHH) announced the cancelation of its live April show.
Watches & Wonders Geneva will still take place at the same time, April 7-13, but online only.
HourUniverse originally was slated to take place April 8-12 at Messe Basel, parallel to Watches & Wonders in Geneva.
In a letter to exhibitors that show organizers shared with National Jeweler Monday, MCH Group said while it remains committed to holding a live show in Basel this year, it has opted to postpone HourUniverse “by a few months.”
“Currently we are targeting mid-June as the earliest possible date, but we will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and assess all alternatives, potentially even later in the year, should the hosting conditions warrant further changes,” the letter states.
MCH Group also noted a “clearly stated wish for a major gathering” in the watch and jewelry industry, echoing what Reed Jewelry Group said in announcing the postponement of JCK Las Vegas—the industry is eager to get back together in person.
The last Baselworld show took place in 2019. The 2020 show originally was scheduled for April 30-May 5 but was canceled because of the pandemic.
The long-standing trade fair later crumbled under the weight of an already deteriorating relationship with exhibitors, as five key brands—Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Chanel and Chopard—pulled out and opted to create their own show. (There has been no formal announcement regarding when, how, or if this new show will happen in 2021.)
The postponement of Baselworld’s replacement, HourUniverse, comes two months after Watches & Wonders Geneva (formerly SIHH) announced the cancelation of its live April show.
Watches & Wonders Geneva will still take place at the same time, April 7-13, but online only.
Get the Daily News >