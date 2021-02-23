National Jeweler

AGTA Calls Off Tentative Plans for April Gem Show

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
AGTA’s Tucson GemFair, shown here in a shot from 2020, won’t be happening this year. The organization announced Monday it has scrapped plans to produce an April show.
Dallas—It’s official—there will be no AGTA Tucson GemFair in 2021.

Late Monday, the Dallas-based organization announced it is abandoning its plan to reschedule GemFair to April 13-18.

CEO Doug Hucker said after discussing it with exhibitors and buyers, AGTA determined that producing a Tucson show “would not be viable this year” as the nation continues to battle COVID-19.

The announcement came the same day that President Joe Biden announced the United States had hit a grim milestone—more than half a million dead from the virus.

RELATED CONTENT: How the Colored Stone Market Is Making Up for No Tucson

Normally, AGTA’s Tucson GemFair takes place in early February, amid more than two dozen other gem shows in the Southwest city that’s referenced collectively in the trade as “Tucson.”

In December, AGTA announced it was canceling its Tucson show after the Pima County Health Department denied its application, but then began looking at April dates as more than 20 other gem shows announced they were postponing rather than canceling.

AGTA said it surveyed past buyers and exhibiting members via emails, Zoom meetings and on the phone to gauge the level of interest in participating in April show before ultimately deciding to call it off.


“The decision to cancel our Tucson event for 2021 was clearly one of the most difficult decisions the AGTA board of directors has faced,” Hucker said.

“Moving forward, we are all committed to planning a robust show in Tucson in 2022. Additionally, we are currently investigating other opportunities for AGTA and its members to participate in Las Vegas this August as well as other exciting possibilities that we expect to announce very shortly.”


TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences , Colored Gemstones , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy