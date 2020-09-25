National Jeweler

Jared Is Now Livestreaming a Show About Jewelry

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Lifestyle influencer Candace Read, right, will host “Jared Epic Expressions,” a new livestream shopping series.
Akron, Ohio—Jared now has a livestream series that invites customers to shop from their mobile devices.

The Signet Jewelers-owned specialty jeweler is hosting a QVC-style shopping program, streaming a total of six episodes on its website.

Hosted by Columbus, Ohio-based lifestyle influencer Candace Read, “Jared Epic Expressions” will showcase jewelry from Jared.com and share trend and style suggestions.

The show will be co-hosted by jewelry consultant Adelyn Berdine, who is based in Cleveland, and Jared Buyer Kimberley Ullman.

Shoppers can ask questions and share comments via the in-show group chat and click to buy, all without leaving the show.

“We’re excited about using livestreaming to reimagine the shopping experience for Jared customers in today’s hectic times, when we’re all getting used to a new normal,” said Bill Brace, chief marketing officer and Jared executive general manager, in a press release announcing the series.

The first episode, “Italia D’Oro,” showcased Jared’s Italian-made gold jewelry while the second episode featured its new Royal Asscher collection.

The tentative dates for the next three shows are Oct. 29, Nov. 12, and Nov. 29.


Jared will share the details for each livestream via its social media channels, website and newsletters.

To view past episodes, visit Jared’s YouTube channel.


TAGS:   Technology , Retail
