Lightbox is Headed to Blue Nile

Gresham, Ore.—Lightbox is here to shake things up again.The De Beers-owned lab-grown diamond brand is partnering with jewelry e-tailer heavyweight Blue Nile on a new collection.It will be the first time in Blue Nile’s 21-year history it has sold lab-grown diamonds.“We’ve been watching the lab-grown diamond market for some time,” said Blue Nile CEO Sean Kell in a statement to National Jeweler, noting that both natural and lab-grown diamonds have a place in the market.“Our belief is natural diamonds will continue to be the product of choice to represent engagement and significant consumer commitments and milestones,” said Kell, adding that lab-grown diamonds, due to their “brilliant colors and accessible price point,” are a perfect fit for fashion jewelry.Parent company De Beers operates under a similar sentiment, reserving natural diamonds for momentous occasions, while promoting Lightbox’s lab-grown diamonds as a fun, cost-effective alternative for self-purchasers or not-quite-milestone occasions.The collection will feature earrings, pendants, bracelets, and rings, available in 14-karat white and yellow gold with white, pink, and blue lab-grown diamonds.Available exclusively on Blue Nile’s website , the pieces range in price from $650 to $1,600.“Since lab-grown diamonds are a rising trend, launching a collection in partnership with the brand that knows lab-grown best, Lightbox, is a natural progression for Blue Nile,” said Kell.The collaboration follows Blue Nile’s recently announced brick-and-mortar expansion , which includes plans to open 50 new locations in the top 50 metro-area markets in the U.S. over the next three years.Lightbox is undergoing its own expansion, expanding its wholesale distribution network to 28 additional stores owned by 10 different jewelers, just a year after its initial move into brick-and-mortar stores.The brand is upping its manufacturing capabilities as well, opening a $94 million lab just outside of Portland, Oregon.The new, 6,000 square foot facility will produce 200,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds annually.“The opening of this facility is a true milestone for the company,” said Steve Coe, Lightbox CEO.“Manufacturing lab-grown diamonds in the US was a goal from the beginning and we are so proud to have achieved it with this state-of-the-art laboratory in a region that has become a hub for advanced industries.”Designed by Chicago-based architecture firm Sheehan Nagle Hartray, the white building resembles the facets of a diamond.The two-story building, featuring a production floor and office space, will hold 60 full-time engineers, technicians, and administrative personnel.Lightbox will hold a virtual opening of the new facility Thursday to give a closer look into the space.