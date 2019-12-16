National Jeweler

Kay Jewelers Lights Up the Empire State Building

Tiffany Valentine, director of marketing at Kay Jewelers, pulls the lever to light up the Empire State Building. The jeweler is sponsoring the holiday light show at the New York landmark this year. (Photo credit: Empire State Realty Trust)
New York—Kay Jewelers will light up the Empire State Building this holiday season, serving as sponsor of the landmark building’s annual music-to-light show.

Gina Drosos, CEO of Kay parent company Signet Jewelers Ltd., said the chain “has been a part of countless holiday moments” over its 100-year history and was “thrilled” to help kick off the holiday season.

Lighting artist Marc Brickman created the light show, which will premiere Thursday at 9 p.m. EST and continue every day at that time through Dec. 25.

Those celebrating the season outside the city can watch it via Empire State Realty Trust’s live feed.

The show also will be posted on the Empire State Building’s YouTube channel after its debut.

New York native and “Glee” star Lea Michele will sing “Christmas in New York” from her first holiday album, “Christmas in the City,” as part of the festivities.

Her song will be broadcast on iHeartRadio’s Broadway channel and play every night at the start of the light show.

20191213 Tiffany Valentine Lea MicheleLea Michele (left) and Tiffany Valentine pose in front of the grand staircase in the Empire State Building. Michele’s song “Christmas in New York” will play during the light show. (Photo credit: Empire State Realty Trust)
“As someone who was born and raised in New York City, lighting the iconic Empire State Building and having my holiday album be a part of that is a dream come true,” Michele said.


The Empire State Building celebrates throughout the holiday season, decorating its lobby and windows, and the 34th Street Observatory entrance.

The Empire State Realty Trust will be promoting the building’s holiday events using “#ESBUnwrapped” on its social media channels.


