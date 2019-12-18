Pandora Hires Bulgari Exec as CMO

RELATED CONTENT: Take A Look Inside The New Pandora Stores

Copenhagen, Denmark—Pandora has hired former Bulgari executive Carla Liuni as its chief marketing officer.Liuni, who formerly served as vice president of global marketing and communication at Bulgari, will join Pandora in March and report to CEO Alexander Lacik.Current interim CMO Jesper Damsgaard will transition to a new role, which has not yet been announced, after she steps in. Damsgaard has been in the position since March 2018, when former CMO Minna Philipson stepped down.Pandora said Liuni brings a history of driving growth for global brands across luxury, premium and mass market businesses.Prior to joining Bulgari in 2015, she spent almost 20 years at Procter & Gamble, serving as general manager for the Prestige division, which included fragrance, makeup and skincare brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Hugo Boss.She also held various other brand, sales and management positions at Procter & Gamble, running businesses across Europe and Asia.“As part of our turnaround program, we are significantly stepping up our marketing investments and have just relaunched our brand to improve relevance for consumers,” CEO Alexander Lacik said.“Carla has a unique profile which combines mass market brand building with the ability to create the aspirational and desirable worlds of luxury goods. She is a passionate and energetic leader, and I am very happy she will take this critical role in our leadership team.”