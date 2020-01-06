Stuller Unveils New Logo for 50th Anniversary

Lafayette, La.—This year marks five decades in business for fine jewelry manufacturer Stuller.
The company is commemorating the occasion with a new logo (seen at top of article).
Stuller CEO Matthew Stuller founded his eponymous company in Lafayette, Louisiana, where it is still headquartered today.
What began as a findings and mountings business out of the trunk of Stuller’s car in 1970 has expanded into a corporation employing more than 1,500 people, with facilities in North America, Thailand and Spain.
Today, Stuller provides goods and services across several product categories, including bridal jewelry, fine jewelry, diamonds, gemstones, metals, tools, packaging, digital solutions, and lab-grown diamond jewelry.
The company is known for its extensive catalogs listing thousands of products.
In an announcement, Dave Meadows of Woodstock, Georgia’s Art Jewelers Diamonds and Design said: “Stuller has always been one of the backbones of the industry because of the integrity that they bring. We depend on Stuller.
“It's become the way we think. We think like Stuller. And that's important when you're trying to learn the business. Stuller is right up there to show you how to do it.”
