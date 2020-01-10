National Jeweler

Frederick Goldman Licenses Tungsten Carbide to Thorsten Rings

A pair of tungsten carbide men’s bands by Thorsten Rings. Frederick Goldman licensed its patented tungsten carbide material to the wholesaler.
Secaucus, N.J.—Frederick Goldman Inc. has licensed its patented tungsten carbide material to Thorsten Rings LLC, a men’s wedding band wholesaler based in Long Beach, California.

The New Jersey-based jewelry manufacturer holds the exclusive license to the patent for Trent West Tungsten Carbide, a scratch-resistant compound made up of tungsten and carbon.

The compound’s formula consists of 85 percent tungsten carbide and comes in at more than 8.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, a Frederick Goldman spokesperson explained in an email to National Jeweler, making it 10 times harder than 18-karat gold and the hardest material available in bands behind a diamond.

The patent is in effect until August 2023, the company said in a press release about its recent licensing agreement.

The tungsten carbide rings can be viewed on the Thorsten Rings website in a variety of styles.

Frederick Goldman has been building up its patent portfolio over the past decade, holding licenses on various coating and construction processes.

The company has a patent pending on a construction process that results in a seamless combination of contemporary metals, like titanium and stainless steel, with precision-machined 14-karat gold.

The patent application includes the use of tungsten carbide, as well as other precious and contemporary metals in the company’s portfolio.


The manufacturer also has a patent pending on diamond-like carbon (DLC), a coated component in men’s rings that shares some properties with diamonds. The company said the coating helps minimize corrosion and wear while “maintaining a luxurious, heavyweight and comfortable feel.”

The carbon-based coating is often used in luxury watches and in high-end performance tools.


