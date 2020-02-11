National Jeweler

E-Commerce Site Farfetch Raises $250M

A Farfetch “Store of the Future” in Thom Browne’s flagship store in New York in March 2018. The e-tailer recently raised $250 million to fuel its expansion. (Image courtesy of Farfetch)
London—Farfetch recently received a $250 million investment from Tencent Holdings and San Francisco-based investor Dragoneer as the e-tailer looks toward expansion.

The investors each purchased $125 million in convertible 5 percent senior notes issued by the company, due to mature on Dec. 31, 2025.

The additional capital will go toward its growth plans, especially in China, and operational profitability, said Farfetch.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately $320 million as of Dec. 31, 2019.
RELATED CONTENT: Farfetch Is Selling This Never-Before-Worn Dior Jewelry
“As we continue to execute on our long-term strategy, we believe that this investment supports Farfetch in delivering on the significant opportunity we see and scaling our business to achieve profitability in the medium term," said CEO and co-Chair José Neves in a statement.

Neves highlighted the investors’ technology expertise and the company’s existing partnership with Chinese tech company Tencent, connecting Western luxury brands to Chinese consumers via Tencent’s WeChat platform, a messaging, social media and mobile payments app.

In addition to operating as a traditional e-commerce site selling clothes, fine jewelry and other accessories, Farfetch offers more than 80 brands via WeChat, including Armani, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren and Moncler, partnering with the brands for WeChat launches.

The company also organizes key opinion leader mini-programs, tapping influencers to bolster a brand’s social media reach.

“Tencent looks forward to supporting Farfetch’s mission to be a global technology platform for luxury fashion, and especially where we can support its efforts in China,” said Tencent President Martin Lau.


The tech giant announced last month that it would be increasing its investment in “smart retail,” building on its overall portfolio of more than 800 companies.

Dragoneer has a billion-dollar portfolio, previously investing in companies such as Airbnb, Etsy, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify and Uber.


TAGS:   Financial Results , Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy