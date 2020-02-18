Vogue U.S. Names New Jewelry Editor

New York—Vogue U.S. has named Desirée Adédjé as its new jewelry editor, the publication confirmed to National Jeweler.

Former jewelry director Grace Givens stepped down from the role just before New York Fashion Week.

Givens held the role just under a year, according to her LinkedIn profile, working for parent company Condé Nast in various positions for more than 7 years.

Adédjé took on the new role last week, where she will be responsible for overseeing the magazine's jewelry department.

Prior to joining Vogue, Adédjé was a freelance stylist, with her work featured in publications like German luxury magazine Schön! and American fashion publication V Magazine.