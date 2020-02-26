Mint Condition: McDonald’s Made a $90K Golden Shamrock Shake

Chicago—It’s the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary, and McDonald’s isn’t letting it go by without a proper celebration.

In honor of the seasonal mint-flavored dessert, which has just returned nationwide, McDonald’s has introduced a special-one-of-a-kind creation for the occasion—a solid gold cup in which one can enjoy the green shake.

The Golden Shamrock Shake is hand-crafted in 18-karat gold and set with 50 yellow diamonds in the shape of the golden arches as well as 50 colorless diamonds and emeralds set in the top rim and bottom rim, respectively.

According to the fast-food chain, a team of jewelers spent over 140 hours creating the cup.

It’s available for purchase via auction, with proceeds benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which Shamrock Shake proceeds helped open in 1974.

The auction is live now; anyone interested can place a bid on the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay for Charity page.

The opening bid started at $1, but the current bid was up to $30,100 as of Wednesday morning.

The cup comes with an appraisal from Solomon Brothers Jewelers in Georgia, which has valued it at $90,000.

The auction ends Friday, March 6 at 5 a.m. EST.

McDonald’s is also offering the opportunity for customers to win a Golden Shamrock Shake—anyone who buys a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry through the company’s app will automatically be entered to win the one-of-a-kind piece.

“Tradition calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wanted to create an item that not only represented this milestone, but our delicious Shamrock Shake,” said McDonald’s Vice President of U.S. Communications Dave Tovar.