Rolex, Patek Philippe Halt Production as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Geneva—Rolex and Patek Philippe have temporarily closed their production facilities following a decision by Swiss authorities to declare a state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns.Rolex has closed its facilities in Geneva, Bienne and Crissier until at least March 27, the company confirmed to National Jeweler Tuesday.“That date may be pushed back in function of the evolution of the epidemic and the recommendations of the authorities,” the company said in a statement.The Swiss Federal Council has declared an “extraordinary situation” as the number of coronavirus cases rise, closing schools and placing a ban on public events.According to the World Health Organization, there were 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths within Swiss borders as of Tuesday.Switzerland has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, behind Italy, Spain, France and Germany.Patek Philippe, meanwhile, has shut down its production sites and closed its head office until at least March 27 as well.The Geneva-based company said the reopening date may change depending on how the situation evolves.“Keeping everyone’s safety top of mind at all times will help us to navigate this challenging period and, by doing this, we may contribute to the stabilization of the situation, hoping that we will be able to safely revert to our activities as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.