Pandora Bolsters Marketing Team Amid Reorganization

By Lenore Fedow
Pandora added (from left) Frederique “Fred” Gouzard, Raul Duque Ruiz and Susanne Jul Jakobsen to its marketing team.
Copenhagen, Denmark—Pandora added three new faces to its marketing team as part of its multipronged strategic reorganization, announced earlier this month.

The reorganization plans included closing its regional offices, bolstering retail skills, strengthening tech and data analytics capabilities and separating old business from newer ventures.

To achieve the latter, the jeweler set up two global business units, one to oversee core products, like its Moments collection of bracelets and charms, as well as collaborations, and the other to oversee style, newer products, and innovation.

Marketing executive Frederique “Fred” Gouzard will lead the Moments Global Business Unit.

Based in Paris, Gouzard has worked in luxury and beauty and personal care for De Beers Diamond Jewellers, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson and Coty.

Brand management executive Raul Duque Ruiz, based in Switzerland, will lead the Style Global Business Unit.

He has more than 15 years of brand and category management experience, previously serving as the global associate brand director at consumer products giant Procter & Gamble, working with luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci.

The two will join the company May 4 and report to Carla Liuni, the newly appointed chief marketing officer and former Bulgari executive who started at Pandora March 20.


The new setup is expected to “offer more impactful products and marketing concepts and a more consistent consumer experience across markets,” said Pandora in a press release announcing the reorganization.

Pandora chose Susanne Jul Jakobsen, an internal candidate based in Denmark who has worked with the company for nine years, to take on the role of vice president of the global business unit end-to-end process.

She is currently the vice president of product management, group product at Pandora. Previously, she worked with Danish porcelain manufacturer Royal Copenhagen and was a commercial officer with the Royal Danish Embassy.

She will work alongside the aforementioned new hires, reporting to CMO Liuni, beginning April 1, with a staggered start in May when she returns from maternity leave, said Pandora.

“Our new joiners are talented global marketeers and we are confident their valuable insights and experience will be a huge asset in setting this new direction,” said Liuni.

Pandora also recently appointed former H&M executive Martino Pessina as its first chief commercial officer and Erik Schmidt as its chief human resources officer.

Its U.S. stores are temporarily closed in light of coronavirus concerns, as well as stores in Italy, Spain, Germany and France, while its stores in China have reopened with traffic slowly improving, the company said.


