Bernard Arnault’s Son Takes Over at TAG Heuer

Paris—Frédéric Arnault will take over as CEO of TAG Heuer on July 1 as Stephane Bianchi moves to oversee LVMH’s Watches and Jewelry Division.

The son of LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, Frédéric started at the watch brand in 2017 to oversee the continued development and design of its smartwatch, the Connected.

In 2018, he was promoted to strategy and digital director at the same time Bianchi replaced Jean-Claude Biver as both head of TAG Heuer and chairman and CEO of LVMH’s Horlogerie Division.

Fluent in four languages, 25-year-old Frédéric is a graduate of France’s esteemed École Polytechnique and interned at Facebook and consulting firm McKinsey before joining the family business.

“It fills me with pride to see Frédéric succeed me at the helm of TAG Heuer after the key role he has played in its strategic repositioning,” Bianchi said in the company statement announcing Frédéric’s promotion.

“He has carved out a place for digital at the heart of the company’s aspirations and restored real momentum to the collections, all the while skillfully managing the development and launch of the hugely successful third-generation Connected watch.”

A graduate of Paris’ Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, Bianchi spent the bulk of his career with Yves Rocher, serving as CEO from 1998 to 2015.

He joined TAG Heuer in 2018.

Like Frédéric, Bianchi will start his new position as CEO of LVMH’s Watches and Jewelry Division on July 1, overseeing Chaumet and Fred as well as TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith.

Chaumet Managing Director Jean-Marc Mansvelt and Charles Leung, managing director of Fred, will report to Bianchi, while Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin will continue to report to LVMH Group Managing Director Toni Belloni.