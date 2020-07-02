Tiffany To Donate $2M to Communities Affected by COVID-19

New York—As Tiffany & Co. reopens stores around the world, it’s giving back to some of the most vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.

Now through Aug. 31, the jeweler is donating 100 percent of proceeds from its “Infinity” collection to CARE, an organization that supports impoverished women and children around the world through various development and aid initiatives including disaster response, clean water, and agricultural and education projects.

Tiffany has pledged a minimum $2 million to the nonprofit organization, calling its campaign “Infinite Strength” with the funds earmarked for women and people of color left financially vulnerable in the wake of COVID-19.

In a press release, Chief Sustainability Officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa said: “With this campaign our customers can join Tiffany in spreading a message of strength and optimism. The Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign reflects our commitment to providing support for the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19, whose recovery is critical as the world begins to move forward.”

The jeweler broke down exactly how their contribution would help communities globally, such as delivering homebound residents food and providing financial assistance to gig economy workers in the United States, supporting day-wage earners in rural India, and offering additional income and skills training to thousands of women in southeast Asia.

The funds also will supply food to families who need it plus financial assistance and counseling to people in southern and eastern Africa, safe housing to families in China, and small grants to keep small and mid-sized businesses afloat in countries worldwide.

The donation follows The Tiffany & Co. Foundation’s $1 million donation earlier in the year to pandemic-related causes: $750,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and $250,000 to The New York Community Trust’s NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund.

While the jeweler has committed a minimum $2 million to CARE, it will be able to donate more depending on Infinity collection sales this summer.

The collection comprises 37 styles ranging from $150 to $5,900. Pieces are available in sterling silver, platinum, white, yellow and rose gold.

Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE, commented: “CARE is pleased to be joining with Tiffany & Co. on the Tiffany Infinite Strength Campaign. It is an important partnership at a critical time, and we are proud to stand alongside such an iconic partner.”