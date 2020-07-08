National Jeweler

Vibhor Has a New Sales Director for the West

Bruce Lake is Vibhor’s new regional director of sales for the western United States.
New York—Vibhor has a new regional sales director.

The company announced this week that Bruce Lake has joined Vibhor as regional director of sales for the western United States.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Lake has worked in the jewelry industry for more than 30 years, including 10 years as an area sales manager for Rolex U.S.A., three years as a region sales manager for the timepiece division of David Yurman, and six years as Forevermark’s sales director for the western U.S.

For the past two years, Lake has been a sales director for Mémoire. He also has experience in colored gemstones and in retail store management.

Vibhor said Lake has traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and has been instrumental in establishing the direction of the brands for which he’s worked while also managing a high-quality distribution network.

In his new role, he’ll be tasked with building the private-label diamond brand alongside the Dhadda family.

“I am excited to be able to represent a high-quality company such as Vibhor and offer the fine classic collection of diamond and colored stone jewelry to great retailers throughout the country,” Lake said in the news release announcing his hire.



