Umicore Hires New Head of Sales, Marketing

East Providence, R.I.—Umicore Precious Metals USA Inc. has hired a new director of sales and marketing.

Industry veteran Linda Coutu has joined the refiner, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience, knowledge and relationships in the precious metals industry.

Coutu has experience as a product manager at the Colibri Group and at Berkshire Hathaway-owned precious metals supplier Leach & Garner.

Her most recent role was at Leach & Garner, where she spent the last five years as a senior key account manager covering New York, New England and eastern Canada.

“We are excited to add Linda to our team,” said Umicore Senior National Sales Manager Jean Poole. “Her reputation and integrity are a great fit for our organization.”

Based in East Providence, Rhode Island, Umicore operates one of the world’s largest precious metals recycling facilities.



