Cartier North America Names First Head of Diversity, Inclusion

New York—Cartier has appointed Erica Lovett to the head of diversity and inclusion role at Cartier North America, a newly created position.

Lovett joins the watch company after nearly four years at Condé Nast, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Most recently, she was the director of inclusion and diversity, having held various positions in that field throughout her time there.

Previously, she held roles at Rent the Runway and Lord & Taylor.

The National Diversity Council dubbed her one of 2020’s Top 50 leaders in entertainment.

She took spot No. 68 on The Root’s “The Root 100: The Most Influential African Americans in 2020.”

Lovett will work alongside the executive leadership team and report directly to Mercedes Abramo, Cartier North America president and chief executive officer, per WWD.

“We must always push one another to do more and to be better – both within our own organization and in the communities in which we operate – and with Erica on board, I am confident we can accomplish this," said Abramo in a statement to Hodinkee.