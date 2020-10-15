JFC To Donate $475K to Charities This Year
New York—Jewelers for Children has announced the amount it’s giving to charities this year.
The organization said this week it will donate $475,000 to charity partners in 2020, bringing the charity’s donation total to $57.3 million since it started in 1999.
JFC will make donations to its four legacy charities and three additional organizations it has supported for many years.
The donations break down like this: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ($100,000), Make-A-Wish America ($100,000), the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation ($100,000) and the National CASA/GAL Association ($100,000), as well as the Organization for Autism Research ($35,000), Make-A-Wish India ($25,000) and the Santa-America Fund ($15,000).
RELATED CONTENT: Jewelers for Children Welcomes Two New Directors
JFC usually announces its annual charity donations at the Facets of Hope dinner event during Las Vegas market week.
But since the coronavirus pandemic canceled the jewelry trade shows in Las Vegas this year, JFC said it’s making the announcement in conjunction with the close of its fiscal year.
“Serving as board chair through this very challenging year has truly shown me just how beloved Jewelers for Children is in our great industry,” said board Chair Debra Puzio. “The support from our donors has been amazing and being able to make these donations this year is truly an accomplishment the entire industry should be proud of.”
The organization said this week it will donate $475,000 to charity partners in 2020, bringing the charity’s donation total to $57.3 million since it started in 1999.
JFC will make donations to its four legacy charities and three additional organizations it has supported for many years.
The donations break down like this: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ($100,000), Make-A-Wish America ($100,000), the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation ($100,000) and the National CASA/GAL Association ($100,000), as well as the Organization for Autism Research ($35,000), Make-A-Wish India ($25,000) and the Santa-America Fund ($15,000).
RELATED CONTENT: Jewelers for Children Welcomes Two New Directors
JFC usually announces its annual charity donations at the Facets of Hope dinner event during Las Vegas market week.
But since the coronavirus pandemic canceled the jewelry trade shows in Las Vegas this year, JFC said it’s making the announcement in conjunction with the close of its fiscal year.
“Serving as board chair through this very challenging year has truly shown me just how beloved Jewelers for Children is in our great industry,” said board Chair Debra Puzio. “The support from our donors has been amazing and being able to make these donations this year is truly an accomplishment the entire industry should be proud of.”
Get the Daily News >