De Beers’ Jonathan Kendall To Retire After 20 Years

London—Jonathan Kendall, head of De Beers Group Industry Services and head of Forevermark Operations, will retire at the end of the year after 20 years with the company, De Beers announced Friday.

Kendall joined the company in 2001 and has held several roles during his two decades there.

He’s credited with modernizing De Beers’ approach to building up client relationships, spearheading major marketing campaigns, and launching the original Forevermark program in 2005.

Kendall took charge of the development and launch of De Beers Group Industry Services and the Institute of Diamonds, which offers diamond grading and testing as well as synthetic detection technology and education services.

He also oversaw the building of two diamond laboratories in Antwerp, Belgium and Surat, India.

Stephen Lussier, executive vice president, consumer and brands, said: “Jonnie has made a

significant contribution both to De Beers and to the wider diamond industry over the past two

decades and is highly regarded by colleagues and clients alike.

“His leadership and dedication to

always acting in the best interests of the diamond industry in underpinning consumer desire for,

and trust in, diamonds, will leave a lasting legacy.”

When Kendall retires at the end of the year, Jamie Clark, a 23-year veteran of the company, will take over managing the De Beers diamond laboratories.

Emanuela Morando will continue to lead the client management and business development segment while Jodine Perrin will continue to lead the company’s consumer and trade education services program.