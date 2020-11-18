National Jeweler

Frederick Goldman Hires Manager for Independent Channel

Lauren Calmas, co-founder of luxury watch e-commerce platform Troverie, will join Frederick Goldman as its senior vice president and general manager of its independent jeweler channel.
Secaucus, N.J.—Frederick Goldman, Inc. appointed Lauren Calmas its senior vice president and general manager of its independent jeweler channel, the company announced Monday.

Calmas most recently served as co-founder and chief marketing officer of Troverie, a brand-authorized e-commerce platform for luxury watches.

She has more than 20 years of watch industry experience under her belt, holding marketing and business roles at Geneva Watch Group and Movado Group Inc.

In her new role with the manufacturer, Calmas will head the company's independent business channel and grow its new business-to-business division for small e-commerce sellers.

The company hired tech executive Judah Zeigler in August to lead its e-commerce division as the jewelry manufacturer expands its digital business-to-business capabilities.

Calmas will be tasked with handling the go-to-market strategy and the channel’s marketing and sales activity.

She will report directly to CEO Jonathan Goldman.

“Lauren brings a vast amount of experience and will be a key driver as we look to root deeper within our accounts,” said Goldman in a press release, adding that serving the company’s independent jewelry partners is a top priority.

“Adding Lauren to the team will allow us to further enhance our go-to-market strategy, and significantly enhance the value we provide to FGI’s retail customers.”





