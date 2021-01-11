Cartier’s New Campaign Celebrates Its Most Iconic Pieces

Nothing distracts from Cartier’s best-selling and most iconic designs in its simple new campaign. Here, the Love bracelet, originally introduced in 1969 and more popular now than ever.

In addition to still shots, Italian actress Monica Bellucci is also pictured in Cartier’s iconic collections in the new global campaign. Here she wears the Panthère de Cartier watch.

Paris—Cartier is reminding consumers of its best-selling styles in a new international campaign.It marks the first time the French jeweler is featuring many of its iconic jewelry and timepiece collections—Santos, Tank, Trinity, Love, Juste Un Clou, Panthère and Ballon Bleu—in the same ad campaign.Launched Jan. 6 in global press outlets, on Cartier social media platforms and on the maison’s website, the images highlight collections individually as well as grouped together.In a press release, Cartier noted how the timeless collections are as relevant today as when they were introduced over past decades, emphasizing the styles’ clean lines and precise proportions.The jeweler said the iconic pieces featured in the campaign have earned their rightful place in popular culture as recognizable hallmarks of design.Louis Cartier introduced the Tank watch, for example, in 1917, creating a new, signature timepiece shape. In 1924 he introduced the Trinity ring, with its three interlocking bands.The Santos de Cartier watch design can be traced even further back, to 1904, when Cartier’s square shape was a fashion-forward antidote to the typical round pocket watch. It also differed from turn-of-the-century norms by showcasing its screws, typically hidden, as a design element.Later styles embraced the same meticulous minimalism, like the Love bracelet, which debuted in 1969 under designer Aldo Cipullo’s direction, and the Panthère de Cartier watch in 1983, with its square shape reminiscent of the Santos but with elegantly rounded corners.The most recent design featured in the campaign is the Ballon Bleu watch, introduced in 2007, which embraces a perfectly round shape.Cartier explained its dedication to simplicity is a dedication to perfection.“Cartier is a pioneering house, in constant creative exploration,” Marketing and Communication Director Arnaud Carrez said. “This campaign demonstrates the maison’s ability to create cult designs that stand the test of time, objects that are at once immediately recognizable and bear witness to the past.“The simplicity and strength of these images allow us to celebrate a unique collection of cult design creations that have earned a place in the history of jewelry and watchmaking, and in the hearts of our customers.”In addition to the jewelry and timepiece still shots, the campaign includes an on-model element, in which Italian actress Monica Bellucci wears the featured designs.Founded in Paris in 1847, Cartier boasts 265 stores worldwide today.