The ‘Barneys At Saks’ Store in NYC Is Now Open
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Saks Fifth Avenue is breathing life back into iconic retailer Barneys.
The latter filed for bankruptcy in August 2019, finalizing the sale of all its assets to licensing company Authentic Brands Group and investment bank B. Riley Financial Inc. later that year and shuttering its stores in the months after.
At the time of the sale, it was reported that Authentic Brands would license the Barneys name to Saks owner Hudson’s Bay Co. to open Barneys shop-in-shops within Saks stores.
And so it has.
A new Barneys shop has just opened on the fifth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan.
“Barneys at Saks” is a 54,000-square-foot bright, open space featuring a mix of established and emerging brands, including 16 new to Saks.
It will also feature “rotating pop-up shopping experiences,” the retailer said.
The store marks the first time men’s and women’s merchandise has been housed on one floor in the Saks location.
Saks said the experience will include many of the services it has long offered to its customers, like VIP Styling Suites, virtual shopping with style advisors and after-hours appointments.
Barneys at Saks products also are available online through the revamped Saks website.
To celebrate the launch, Saks partnered with several emerging designers to create custom mini shops to tell their brand story.
Select designers are also featured in a special installation in the Saks windows dedicated to the debut of the new Barneys shop-in-shop (pictured below); they will be on display through Feb. 8.
Through the end of March, Saks will also highlight the new Barneys experience on its digital channels and social media, including floor tours, influencer takeovers and emerging designer spotlights.
“We are excited to bring Barneys at Saks to life in a way that is relevant for today’s luxury consumer with a strong focus on discovery and the unexpected,” said Saks Chief Merchant Tracy Margolies.
Additionally, the first Barneys at Saks standalone store will open in Greenwich, Connecticut on Jan. 25 in a space that used to house the contemporary Saks Fifth Avenue The Collective.
The two-story, 14,000-square-foot space will offer men’s shoes and accessories on the first floor and women’s contemporary fashion on the second.
It is the first time Saks is offering men’s product in the Greenwich market and will also serve as an experimental location as the retailer continues to grow that part of the business.
When asked about the potential for future locations or expansion plans, a Saks spokesperson provided the following statement to National Jeweler: “Beyond the Fifth Avenue and Greenwich locations, Saks has no plans as of now for additional Barneys sites. That’s to be determined based on the degree to which customers take to Barneys at Saks.”
The latter filed for bankruptcy in August 2019, finalizing the sale of all its assets to licensing company Authentic Brands Group and investment bank B. Riley Financial Inc. later that year and shuttering its stores in the months after.
At the time of the sale, it was reported that Authentic Brands would license the Barneys name to Saks owner Hudson’s Bay Co. to open Barneys shop-in-shops within Saks stores.
And so it has.
A new Barneys shop has just opened on the fifth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan.
“Barneys at Saks” is a 54,000-square-foot bright, open space featuring a mix of established and emerging brands, including 16 new to Saks.
It will also feature “rotating pop-up shopping experiences,” the retailer said.
The store marks the first time men’s and women’s merchandise has been housed on one floor in the Saks location.
Saks said the experience will include many of the services it has long offered to its customers, like VIP Styling Suites, virtual shopping with style advisors and after-hours appointments.
Barneys at Saks products also are available online through the revamped Saks website.
To celebrate the launch, Saks partnered with several emerging designers to create custom mini shops to tell their brand story.
Select designers are also featured in a special installation in the Saks windows dedicated to the debut of the new Barneys shop-in-shop (pictured below); they will be on display through Feb. 8.
Through the end of March, Saks will also highlight the new Barneys experience on its digital channels and social media, including floor tours, influencer takeovers and emerging designer spotlights.
“We are excited to bring Barneys at Saks to life in a way that is relevant for today’s luxury consumer with a strong focus on discovery and the unexpected,” said Saks Chief Merchant Tracy Margolies.
Additionally, the first Barneys at Saks standalone store will open in Greenwich, Connecticut on Jan. 25 in a space that used to house the contemporary Saks Fifth Avenue The Collective.
The two-story, 14,000-square-foot space will offer men’s shoes and accessories on the first floor and women’s contemporary fashion on the second.
It is the first time Saks is offering men’s product in the Greenwich market and will also serve as an experimental location as the retailer continues to grow that part of the business.
When asked about the potential for future locations or expansion plans, a Saks spokesperson provided the following statement to National Jeweler: “Beyond the Fifth Avenue and Greenwich locations, Saks has no plans as of now for additional Barneys sites. That’s to be determined based on the degree to which customers take to Barneys at Saks.”
Get the Daily News >