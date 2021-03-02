National Jeweler

De Beers Taps Toll Brothers Exec to Head HR

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Joy Roman will join De Beers Group later this month as the executive head of human resources. Current head of HR Ann Cormack is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.
London—De Beers Group announced Monday it has hired a new executive head of human resources.

Joy Roman joins the London-based diamond miner and marketer from Toll Brothers, a Fortune 500 luxury homebuilder focused on the U.S. market. Roman was chief human resources officer for the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company.

Prior to that, she spent a decade working in human resources and strategy roles across the United States and Asia for 3M. She also worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Roman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and holds an MBA from Yale University.

She succeeds Ann Cormack, who is leaving De Beers after about four years to pursue new opportunities.

De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said as the new head of HR, Roman will “play a key role in driving our people strategy” as the company focuses on building “an even more diverse organization.”

He also thanked Cormack for her years of service, including “playing a key role in developing our response to COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic, at a time when we knew very little about the virus but had to take bold action early to keep our people safe.”

Roman will join De Beers on March 22 and work remotely from the United States until later in the year, when she will relocate to London.



TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy