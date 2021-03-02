De Beers Taps Toll Brothers Exec to Head HR

London—De Beers Group announced Monday it has hired a new executive head of human resources.joins the London-based diamond miner and marketer from Toll Brothers, a Fortune 500 luxury homebuilder focused on the U.S. market. Roman was chief human resources officer for the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company.Prior to that, she spent a decade working in human resources and strategy roles across the United States and Asia for 3M. She also worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.Roman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and holds an MBA from Yale University.She succeeds Ann Cormack, who is leaving De Beers after about four years to pursue new opportunities.De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said as the new head of HR, Roman will “play a key role in driving our people strategy” as the company focuses on building “an even more diverse organization.”He also thanked Cormack for her years of service, including “playing a key role in developing our response to COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic, at a time when we knew very little about the virus but had to take bold action early to keep our people safe.”Roman will join De Beers on March 22 and work remotely from the United States until later in the year, when she will relocate to London.