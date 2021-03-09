Tiffany & Co. Names New Creative Director
New York—Tiffany & Co. looked outside of the jewelry box when naming its new creative director, marketing and communications.
Ruba Abu-Nimah, a former senior vice president and creative director at Revlon, joined the jeweler earlier this month, Tiffany confirmed to National Jeweler.
She will report directly to Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of product and communications.
Abu-Nimah is a graduate of Parsons School of Design-The New School.
Previously, she’s held creative director positions at Elle magazine, Bobbi Brown, and Shiseido, as per her LinkedIn profile.
The jeweler announced in January that its former Chief Artistic Director Reed Krakoff would be leaving the company, alongside CEO Alessandro Bogliolo and Chief Brand Officer Daniella Vitale.
Following its acquisition by luxury titan LVMH, the company has been undergoing an executive shakeup.
