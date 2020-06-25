JVC, Jewelers Mutual Introduce Online AML Program
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—The Jewelers Vigilance Committee and Jewelers Mutual Group have launched an all-online program designed to make it easier and faster for jewelers to stay compliant with the anti-money laundering requirements of the USA PATRIOT Act.
Called JewelPAC, the program has training modules that automatically create the required customized documents and update program materials each year, keeping documents current and automating some of the review process—kind of like a TurboTax for AML compliance.
“We’re seeing federal regulators place an increased level of scrutiny on AML programs, with a focus on where the jewelry supply chain is most vulnerable,” JVC President, CEO and General Counsel Tiffany Stevens said in a news release announcing the program.
“Jewelers could try to create their own program, but it would take significantly longer than using the JewelPAC program and may not meet federal requirements.”
Jewelers Mutual Director of Enterprise Business Development Tina Olm noted that in addition to the federal requirements for an AML program, many banks and credit facilities require proof of one.
The act requires the creation of a comprehensive AML program by jewelers who buy and sell $50,000 or more per year in precious metals, precious stones or jewelry for which 50 percent of the value is derived from precious stones or metals.
The program must include: appointing a compliance officer, conducting a risk assessment, writing a program and policy document, training employees and periodically testing the program to ensure it is working as designed.
JVC and Jewelers Mutual have been working on developing JewelPAC for more than two years. Jewelers Mutual hosts the program while JVC manages the content.
The program is entirely online and costs $750 for first-time users and $500 for renewals.
To learn more about JewelPAC and purchase it, click here.
Called JewelPAC, the program has training modules that automatically create the required customized documents and update program materials each year, keeping documents current and automating some of the review process—kind of like a TurboTax for AML compliance.
“We’re seeing federal regulators place an increased level of scrutiny on AML programs, with a focus on where the jewelry supply chain is most vulnerable,” JVC President, CEO and General Counsel Tiffany Stevens said in a news release announcing the program.
“Jewelers could try to create their own program, but it would take significantly longer than using the JewelPAC program and may not meet federal requirements.”
Jewelers Mutual Director of Enterprise Business Development Tina Olm noted that in addition to the federal requirements for an AML program, many banks and credit facilities require proof of one.
RELATED CONTENT: JVC Releases Digital Guide Demystifying FTC GuidelinesCongress passed the USA PATRIOT ACT in October 2001 in an effort to shore up national security in the immediate wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The act requires the creation of a comprehensive AML program by jewelers who buy and sell $50,000 or more per year in precious metals, precious stones or jewelry for which 50 percent of the value is derived from precious stones or metals.
The program must include: appointing a compliance officer, conducting a risk assessment, writing a program and policy document, training employees and periodically testing the program to ensure it is working as designed.
JVC and Jewelers Mutual have been working on developing JewelPAC for more than two years. Jewelers Mutual hosts the program while JVC manages the content.
The program is entirely online and costs $750 for first-time users and $500 for renewals.
To learn more about JewelPAC and purchase it, click here.
Get the Daily News >