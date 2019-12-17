Citizen, Amazon Partner to Bring Smart Clocks to the Home

New York—Citizen has teamed with internet giant Amazon to create two exclusive Alexa-enabled wall clocks.
The multi-functional Citizen Smart Clocks connect with Alexa-enabled devices through Bluetooth technology, allowing them to pair with devices such as Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, and Echo Input.
Users can set timers throughout the day, as long as the clocks are paired to and within 30 feet of a compatible Echo device.
Users just have to say a desired time setting—something like, “Alexa, set a timer for 10 minutes”—and the clock will automatically display an LED countdown on the dial through blue markers.
The clocks’ software receives regular updates.
Designed with a modern touch, both clocks have easy-to-read numbers and a bright-white dial, Citizen said.
Citizen Smart Clocks are available with a metal (retailing for $79.99) or wooden frame ($89.99).
The metal clock is available on Amazon while the wooden clock can be purchased through Wayfair, Overstock and Hayneedle, as well as select retailers in the United States.
