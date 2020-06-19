Swatch Shakes Up Executive Team

Biel/Bienne, Switzerland—Swatch Group announced a reorganization Thursday, appointing new heads of its watch brands and a change to its management board.

Matthias Breschan, the current head of Rado, is the new CEO of Longines.

He replaces Walter von Kaenel, who is retiring after 51 years with the company.

Von Kaenel has been elected honorary chairman of Longines and will stay on as chairman of the Longines Foundation.

Adrian Bosshard, the CEO of Certina and Union, will step into Breschan’s role to lead Rado.

Marc Aellen, VP Sales of Jaquet Droz, will take over as CEO of Certina.

Franz Linder, CEO of Mido, will manage the Union brand.

Sylvain Dolla, the head of Hamilton, will take over as CEO of Tissot and has been appointed to the extended group management board.

Dolla replaces François Thiébaud, who has served as the brand’s CEO since 1996.

Thiébaud will serve as chairman of the board of directors of Tissot.

Vivian Stauffer, head of sales at Hamilton, will replace Dolla as the brand’s CEO.

Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of the Omega brand, has been appointed to the executive group management board.

All executives will step into their new roles July 1, said Swatch.