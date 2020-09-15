Accutron Opens a New Chapter With a ‘Legacy’

This watch is based on the “565” from 1966 and adds cross-hatching details to the asymmetrical case the brand was known for. The 34 mm watch with silver-tone stainless steel case and croco-embosssed leather strap retails for $1,390.

This Legacy watch was inspired by the first-ever railroad-approved wristwatch, which Accutron made in 1970. The Accutron R.R.-0 is a 34 mm watch that has a “0” at the 12-hour mark to meet Canadian Railroad specifications. It retails for $1,290.

A full view of the same watch but with a gold-tone stainless steel case ($1,550)

The inspiration for this watch was the “521” model from the 1960s, even keeping the same size case, 32.8 x 32.8 mm, to make it unisex for today. The gold-tone stainless steel case model with a lizard-embossed leather strap seen here retails for $1,450.

This new Accutron watch inspired by the “261” model from 1971 features a 38.5 mm silver-tone cushion-shaped case with a teal-colored dial, sculptured and applied markers, a calendar and crown placement at 4 o’clock. It comes on a black leather strap and retails for $1,390.

