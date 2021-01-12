TAG Heuer Has Enlisted This Golfer as a New Brand Ambassador

Tommy Fleetwood

New York—Who better to represent the golf edition of a smartwatch than a professional golfer?That’s the line of thinking behind TAG Heuer’s latest brand ambassador announcement.Tommy Fleetwood, the 29-year-old English golfer, is the new face of TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition smartwatch.Fleetwood will work with the Swiss watchmaker to refine its golf app.Launched in 2019, the Connect Golf Edition and accompanying app boasts more than 200,000 active users. It assists golfers as they make their way through a course via 3D mapping, showing the distance to hazards, shot tracking, keeping track of scorecards and sharing pro statistics.In 2020, it added a new driving zone feature, which shows players the best zone to target based on their past rounds. Each previous tee shot is mapped out with performance indicators.The app works best with the TAG Heuer Connected smartwatch and the Golf Edition, which utilize Wear OS by Google, though it’s available to anyone, including iPhone users in the app store.TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault led the in-house team in the Connect Golf Edition’s development.In a statement he said, “With its ability to enhance any player’s game, the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition has already established itself as a game changer in the golfing community and beyond.“We’re excited that Tommy, who is one of the world’s most dynamic golfers, has chosen to wear our watch and we wish him a very successful season ahead. We are also looking forward to working with him to take the app even further, and help players refine their strategies, improve their accuracy and remove the guesswork so they can focus on enjoying the game.”Fleetwood’s impressive chops make him the perfect golf app consultant. He is a five-time European Tour Winner and member of the 2018 winning European Ryder Cup Team.He added, “I’m thrilled to be joining the TAG Heuer Family and very proud to have been chosen as the ambassador of the TAG Heuer Connected watch and golf app. This timepiece is both technologically impressive with its advanced easy to use features and a true style statement that will stand on and off the course.”Founded in 1860, the Swiss watch company today is owned by LVMH.Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, its timepieces are sold in 3,500 locations worldwide including 160 TAG Heuer boutiques.